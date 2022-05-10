Succession Actor Glues Hand to Starbucks Counter

(Newser) – Celebrity PETA supporter James Cromwell became a fixture at a Starbucks in Manhattan Tuesday morning. The Succession actor superglued his hand to the counter as part of a protest calling for the coffee chain to stop charging customers extra for non-dairy milks, CBS reports. Page Six reports that the baristas, "in typical New York fashion, remained unfazed" as Cromwell and other PETA protesters shouted slogans including "save the planet, save the cows." The 82-year-old freed himself with a knife after police arrived to disperse protesters. He was not arrested.

The "glue-in" was livestreamed on Facebook. "My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks," Cromwell said in a statement. "We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge." A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers' "rights to respectfully voice their opinions as long as it doesn’t disrupt store operations."