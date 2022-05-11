911 Call Holds Vicky White's Final Sentences

(Newser) – Once officials traced former jail boss Vicky White and inmate Casey White to Evansville, Indiana, and tracked down the car they were using, they began surveilling the local motel that car was parked outside of. CBS News reports the couple soon left their room, with Vicky White wearing a wig, and drove off on Monday, with marshals tailing them in secret—or trying to. The marshals were spotted, leading to the chase during which the couple's car was rammed, and during which Vicky White apparently called 911. Evansville Central Dispatch has released the audio of that call (you can listen here). Though it's a 7-minute recording, the woman's voice is only heard in the initial seconds, followed by sirens.

The New York Post reports the voice is heard saying, "Airbags are going off! Let's get out and run!" Just after the two-minute mark, a voice is heard saying, "She's breathing though. She's got her finger on the trigger. Don't know how we're going to get that away from her." The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office on Tuesday night established that Vicky White was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. "The manner of death has been ruled a suicide," the coroner's office said. The AP reports Casey White was brought back to the courthouse in Lauderdale County, Alabama, by police late Tuesday. Video shows journalists shouting questions at him, which he declined to answer.