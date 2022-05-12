Andy Dick Arrested (Again) for Alleged Sexual Battery

Dick's record of drug and sex-related crimes dates back over two decades
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted May 12, 2022 4:32 AM CDT
Andy Dick Accused of Felony Sexual Battery
This Feb. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Andy Dick at the world premiere of "Zoolander 2" in New York. Dick has been arrested for another in a long line of sexual misconduct and assault charges. Most recently, police in Orange County charged him with felony sexual battery on May 11, 2022.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Andy Dick, known in some circles as a comedian, was arrested and charged with felony sexual battery Wednesday for allegedly assaulting another man at an RV park in Orange County, California, per the New York Daily News. The arrest was captured on video by "a fellow RV enthusiast" and livestreamed via YouTube on "Captain Content’s RV" channel; it shows Orange County Sheriff’s deputies talking to Dick before cuffing him and hauling him away. The video—which continues for over five hours after the arrest footage and includes graphic, rambling commentary—does not offer much more in the way of substantive or reliable information. TMZ reports that deputies searched Dick’s trailer after he was in custody, and they "also asked to collect the male victim’s pants as evidence."

Dick’s career gained momentum with stints on various sitcoms and talk shows in the 1990s. He is perhaps most recognized for his role on NBC’s NewsRadio. His run-ins with law enforcement also date to the late ’90s, when he entered rehab after crashing into a utility pole in Hollywood and pleading guilty to possession of cocaine and marijuana. Arrests for indecent exposure, groping, and more drugs soon followed, and he was bagged on felony sexual abuse charges in West Virginia in 2010. The streak continued, with more groping and sexual battery charges involving both men and women in the past decade. TMZ reported last November that Dick was arrested in LA and charged with felony domestic battery after hitting his partner "upside the head with a liquor bottle." (Read more Andy Dick stories.)

