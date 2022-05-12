Police Name Suspect in Deaths of Women at Utah Campsite

(Newser) – Authorities say they finally have a suspect in the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were found dead on Aug. 18 near their Utah campsite—and there's a thin connection between him and the women. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Grand County Sheriff’s Office named the suspect as Adam Pinkusiewicz and said he once worked at the Moab McDonald's where Turner was employed. He had previously been a person of interest in the case, but left the state and died by suicide the month after the bodies were found, reports KUTV. Authorities say he discussed killing two women in Utah with an unnamed person in advance of his death and provided "specific details" of the case that hadn't been made public.

"Critical and newly discovered" evidence, including Pinkusiewicz's 2007 Toyota Yaris, is being analyzed. As for whether he was known to the women, Grand County Sheriff Steven White says, "They both worked at McDonald’s. The indications we have is we don’t know if they worked shifts together. It doesn’t seem like it." The AP adds police are looking into whether Pinkusiewicz was the "creepy" man Schulte told friends they spotted near the campsite shortly before their deaths. Anyone with relevant information should call 435-259-8115. Schulte and Turner wed in April 2021 and lived in Moab-area campgrounds while working in town. They failed to report for work on Aug. 16 and were later found shot to death near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. (Read more murder stories.)