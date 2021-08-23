Missing Newlyweds Found Shot to Death at Campsite

(Newser) – Newlyweds who had been missing for a couple days were found shot to death at their campsite. Crystal Turner and her wife, Kylen Schulte, only married since April, were living the van life in rural Utah, spending nights in a converted camper and working in town. When neither woman showed up for work, the alarm was raised.

Warning bells were going off for family and friends who said the women had texted they were thinking of moving to a new site because a "creepy" guy was near their campsite. They also told friends they hung out with at a local bar that they were considering moving, NBC News reports. Police did not find them right away, but a family friend in Moab went looking and found the women dead on Wednesday.

Both had multiple gunshot wounds, People reports. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat to the community, which Schulte’s aunt Bridget Calvert was surprised to hear, KUTV reports.

"How can you publish something and say the community is not at danger when here is a killer at large," Calvert said. No suspect has been identified in the killings. "They’re with Mac now," Schulte’s father told Calvert, referring to Schulte’s 15-year-old brother, who died in a shooting in 2015. (Read more missing persons stories.)