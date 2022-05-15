What We Know About the Buffalo Mass Shooting

(Newser)
–
The details are filling in quickly after Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket. And one of those details already has become clear: “It was straight up, a racially motivated hate crime," says Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. The white gunman shot 13 people in all, and 11 of the victims were Black. In a White House statement, President Biden labeled it "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." Coverage:
- Suspect: Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, reports the Buffalo News. Gendron was taken into custody at the scene and later pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder. He lives in Conklin, a rural town in Broome County, New York, more than a three-hour drive from Buffalo.
- Victims: They had not been officially identified as of Saturday morning. Police say the gunman arrived at the Tops Friendly Market about 2:30pm, shot four people in the parking lot, then entered the store and shot another nine people, reports CNN. A recently retired Buffalo police officer acting as a security guard was killed exchanging gunfire with the shooter inside the supermarket, say authorities. The gunman, wearing protective armor, was not injured. Four store employees were among the victims.
- Live-streamed: Authorities say Gendron posted a racial manifesto online before the attack and live-streamed at least some of the assault on Twitch, reports the New York Times. The platform says it stopped the transmission "less than two minutes after the violence started," per the AP.
- 14 words: The shooter had a racial epithet (the n-word) on his gun, and his manifesto reportedly espoused the "great replacement theory," which is no longer confined to the fringes of the far right, reports the Times. The shooter's gun also allegedly had "14" written on it, a reference to a 14-word statement popular among white supremacists, per the Buffalo News. The statement: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white people."
- Location: The shooter picked Buffalo for the attack because it has the largest percentage of Black people near his home, say authorities. He appeared to have modeled the assault on other racially motivated shootings, including the massacre of 51 Muslims in New Zealand in 2019, which was also live-streamed. "He looked like he was in the Army," one Tops employee tells the News. She estimates hearing 70 shots.
