What We Know About the Buffalo Mass Shooting

(Newser) – The details are filling in quickly after Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket. And one of those details already has become clear: “It was straight up, a racially motivated hate crime," says Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. The white gunman shot 13 people in all, and 11 of the victims were Black. In a White House statement, President Biden labeled it "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." Coverage:

Suspect: Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, reports the Buffalo News. Gendron was taken into custody at the scene and later pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder. He lives in Conklin, a rural town in Broome County, New York, more than a three-hour drive from Buffalo.