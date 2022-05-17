(Newser) – A family tragedy around the horrific death of a 7-year-old Virginia girl has been compounded by the arrests of her grandparents and parents. Earlier this year, WHSV reported on a dog attack in Augusta County, Va., in which Olivia Grace Floyd was killed. Police who arrived at a Waynesboro residence on Jan. 29 in response to a call found Olivia, who'd been attacked by a Rottweiler there, and rushed her to an area hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. A woman was also said to have been injured in the attack.

Olivia's grandfather, Stephen Kachmar, was arrested at the time and charged with a dangerous dog offense; the attack happened in his home. Now, however, an update after a grand jury indictment: Kachmar, 60, now faces felony murder charges, as does Olivia's grandmother, 64-year-old Penny Bashlor, reports the Augusta Free Press. Meanwhile, the little girl's parents, Brooks Floyd, 39, and Alicia Floyd, 27, were also arrested on lesser charges of child cruelty. Details are scarce, but Animals 24-7 notes the 4-year-old dog, named Ranger, was said by locals to have bitten two people previously.

Olivia's mother was released from custody Friday on a personal recognizance bond, per WHSV. The other three suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Kachmar and Bashlor face a slew of charges, including noncapital murder, manslaughter, and child abuse with serious injury, with a potential sentence of up to 70 years each. The girl's parents face child cruelty and injury charges, with possible sentences of up to seven years. It's not clear what happened to Ranger. An obituary for Olivia noted that the second-grader, who also had a sister, "loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns, and animals" and "was a spunky, sweet, and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life." (Read more murder charges stories.)