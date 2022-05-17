Tucker Carlson Addresses Alleged Gunman's Screed

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson addressed the Buffalo mass shooting Monday night, asserting that his critics are off base in connecting views put forth on his Fox show to the suspected gunman. The alleged shooter wrote of "replacement theory" in a 180-page racist screed, and Carlson has frequently raised the subject in some form—generally the idea that people of color, including immigrants, will "replace" white people in US society.

“What he wrote does not add up to a manifesto,” Carlson said, per the Washington Post. (See a clip.) It's "a rambling pastiche of slogans and Internet memes, some of which flatly contradict one another,” he said. “The document is not recognizably left-wing or right-wing; it’s not really political at all. The document is crazy" and the product of a "diseased" mind. (Graeme Wood at the Atlantic, who had read it, has a similar assessment of the "pathetic" and "repulsive" document.)

“So what is hate speech?" asked Carlson. "Well, it’s speech that our leaders hate. So because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you. That’s what they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time, but Saturday’s massacre gives them a pretext, a justification.”