Alleged Thieves Return Items After 'Scary Dreams’

(Newser) – The 16 statues a group of thieves made off with last week in India ended up being less of a haul and more of a curse, according to the alleged criminals. The AFP reports the idols had been carried off from a centuries-old Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh that honored Lord Balaji, an incarnation of the god Vishnu. On Monday night—reportedly within six days of the theft—all but two had been returned, dropped off near the home of the temple's chief priest along with an explanatory note. "We have not been able to sleep, eat, and live peacefully," it reportedly read. "We are fed up with the scary dreams and are returning your valuables."

Police inspector Rajiv Singh added that the note requested forgiveness. The Times of India reports the idols were variously made of silver, brass, and copper; one was made of ashtadhatu, which is traditionally composed of eight metals, including gold. There's no word on the identity of the thieves or the whereabouts of the two as-yet-unreturned statues.