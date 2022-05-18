Front-Runner Gets Pacemaker as He Awaits Results

(Newser) – On the day Pennsylvania Democratic voters going to the polls to decide whether to nominate him for the US Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had an appointment elsewhere. The front-runner in the primary had a pacemaker with defibrillator installed, Politico reports, days after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman's campaign issued a statement beforehand saying the device "will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm." The procedure was successful, Fetterman's staff said later, and took about 2½ hours.

His campaign said all looks good for a full recovery, and Fetterman said there was no cognitive damage from the stroke. A poll earlier this month showed him leading US Rep. Conor Lamb in the Senate primary, 53%-15%, and the Hill reports the gap has widened since then. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta also is in the running. It's an open seat; Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring. The GOP primary includes Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, and CEO David McCormick.