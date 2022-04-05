Burger King Whoppers Not Whopping Enough: Lawsuit

(Newser) – In advertisements, Burger King's food appears larger than it actually is when ordered by a customer at one of the fast-food chain's locations, a new lawsuit claims. The class-action suit accuses BK of misleading consumers since 2017, NBC News reports. Prior to that, according to the suit, the food appeared more realistically in ads. Since then, it claims, the size of almost all items on the menu is "materially overstated." The chain's signature sandwich, the Whopper, is 35% larger in ads than in real life, per the suit, with a whopping twice as much meat shown in ads than what is actually served.

The suit cites witnesses including food bloggers on YouTube and people on Twitter who have complained about the size of food items they've received at Burger King (see this example of a person holding a Big King sandwich in the palm of his hand or this example that uses a chicken nugget as a reference point for the size of a Whopper Melt). "Burger King’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," the suit states, per Law and Crime. The chain got in trouble in the UK for misleading ads in 2012, with a regulator ordering it to stop advertising burgers larger than the real thing. (Read more Burger King stories.)