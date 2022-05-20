(Newser) – Recent remarks about Halsey's appearance spurred the singer this week to push back, and now the comments are soundly in Halsey's corner. People notes that the 27-year-old (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who prefers they/them pronouns) has been open of late about their diagnoses with "a slew of syndromes"—including Ehlers-Danlos, Sjogren's, MCOS (aka mast cell activation syndrome), and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)—as well as their bout with endometriosis. That hasn't stopped some, however, from criticizing Halsey for everything from being too thin to looking unwell in general. In a Thursday TikTok video, the defiant performer addressed the issue head-on.

Posting a short clip of themself staring into space as Walworth & Howell's "I Already Know" played in the background, Halsey superimposed over their face and body quotes from ostensibly concerned parties such as "looks unhealthy" and "Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones." The singer, known for hits such as "Without Me" and a cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," captioned the post: "'u look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

People notes that Halsey's health struggles only intensified after the birth of their son, Ender Ridley, last summer. "I started getting really, really, really sick," they recently wrote in an Instagram story. "I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on." BuzzFeed notes that Halsey's most recent post is now resonating. "As a fellow chronically ill person I feel this so much," one fan wrote in the comments. "Been there!!" posted another. (Read more Halsey stories.)