(Newser) – Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he'll run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced on MSNBC's Morning Joe that he'll seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn. Democratic US Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York's 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge, per the AP. Nadler has said he believes the new maps are unconstitutional—but if the proposed districts do become final on Friday, he intends to run in the 12th District, currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

"The polls show people are hurting, they need help, they need help fast, and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it," de Blasio said on Morning Joe, per the New York Times. "I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city, so today I am declaring my candidacy for Congress." The paper notes that de Blasio left the mayoral office in December with low approval ratings, but that he likely has the most name recognition among all the Democrats vying for this seat. The primary has been pushed back from June to August 23. De Blasio, 61, toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.