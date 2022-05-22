Fetterman Leaves Hospital, Says He Won't Campaign Yet

Senate candidate says he'll take time to recover before hitting trail in Pennsylvania race
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2022 5:50 PM CDT
Senate Candidate Leaves Hospital, Won't Campaign Yet
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, addresses supporters at an election night party last week in Imperial.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Newser) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was released from a hospital on Sunday, after being treated for a stroke and undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker. "I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family," he said in a statement, Politico reports. His wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, posted a video of Fetterman walking out of the hospital. He won his state's Democratic primary for Senate while hospitalized in Lancaster, but he apparently will not hit the campaign trail yet.

"I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele's orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," his statement said, per CNN. Fetterman said he'll return to the hospital for a follow-up visit with his doctors this week. "I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," he said. Fetterman was admitted to the hospital on May 13, which his campaign announced two days later. His Republican opponent isn't known yet: The race between Mehmet Oz and David McCormick is still too close to call, per the AP. If a recount is needed, the winner might not be declared until June 8. (Read more John Fetterman stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X