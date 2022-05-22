Fetterman Leaves Hospital, Says He Won't Campaign Yet

(Newser) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was released from a hospital on Sunday, after being treated for a stroke and undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker. "I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family," he said in a statement, Politico reports. His wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, posted a video of Fetterman walking out of the hospital. He won his state's Democratic primary for Senate while hospitalized in Lancaster, but he apparently will not hit the campaign trail yet.

"I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele's orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," his statement said, per CNN. Fetterman said he'll return to the hospital for a follow-up visit with his doctors this week. "I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," he said. Fetterman was admitted to the hospital on May 13, which his campaign announced two days later. His Republican opponent isn't known yet: The race between Mehmet Oz and David McCormick is still too close to call, per the AP. If a recount is needed, the winner might not be declared until June 8.