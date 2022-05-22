Doctor Strange Repeats, but Top Gun Is Incoming

(Newser) – Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and Top Gun wait in the wings. Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in 4,534 North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday. Downtown Abbey: A New Era made a strong opening showing for Focus Features with $16 million from 3,820 theaters, the AP reports, but there was no real blockbuster competition for Doctor Strange.

That will change with the long-awaited, and long-delayed, release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel that arrives on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark. But while the world waits, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crossed the $800 million mark in global grosses, surpassing The Batman to become the top-grossing film of the year. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was released by the Walt Disney Co. and directed by Sam Raimi.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.