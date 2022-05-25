Millennials, You May Want to Head to This State

Washington ranks first in WalletHub's rankings for most appealing places for the 26-41 set
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 25, 2022 5:20 PM CDT
Millennials, You May Want to Head to This State
Washington looks good for Gen Y.   (Getty Images/Kar-Tr)

(Newser) – Whether you call them Generation Y or millennials, the group wedged between Generation X and Generation Z—ie, those born between 1981 and 1996—has its own particular wants and needs when looking for a place to settle down. WalletHub wanted to figure out the most appealing states for the 26- to 41-year-old set, and so the site set to work examining nearly three dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability (everything from general cost of living to how much child care and homes cost); education and health (ie, share of Gen Yers with a high school diploma, as well as those hit by depression, binge drinking, and excess weight); quality of life, both for singles and families; economic health (think unemployment rate, student loan debt, and millennials living in poverty); and civic engagement, which looks at voting and volunteerism rates, among other factors. Washington state came out on top, while Mississippi brought up the rear of the list. Here, the best and worst states, per WalletHub's assessment:

Best states for Millennials

  1. Washington
  2. District of Columbia (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Utah (No. 1 in "Economic Health" category)
  5. Illinois
  6. Minnesota
  7. Oregon
  8. Wisconsin (No. 1 in "Civic Engagement" category)
  9. Virginia
  10. Colorado
Worst states for Millennials
  1. Kentucky
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Alaska
  4. South Carolina
  5. Nevada
  6. Louisiana
  7. Arkansas
  8. New Mexico
  9. West Virginia
  10. Mississippi

See where else looks good for millennials here. (Here are the cities where that generation is flocking to.)

