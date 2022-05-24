Races to Watch in Tuesday's Primaries

(Newser) – It's another busy primary Tuesday. Georgia takes center stage as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Trump, who's seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. An assessment at FiveThirtyEight sees that and other races in Georgia as Trump's biggest test to date in the new election cycle. Details, per the AP:

Georgia governor: Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, but Perdue has lagged in polls and fundraising. Kemp has been increasingly confident the GOP will send him forward to a November rematch with Stacey Abrams, who's unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Georgia secretary of state: Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, is facing a tough challenge from Rep. Jody Hice, who has promoted Trump's claims that widespread voter fraud or tampering cost him the 2020 election.