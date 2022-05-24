Races to Watch in Tuesday's Primaries

(Newser)
It's another busy primary Tuesday. Georgia takes center stage as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Trump, who's seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. An assessment at FiveThirtyEight sees that and other races in Georgia as Trump's biggest test to date in the new election cycle. Details, per the AP:
- Georgia governor: Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, but Perdue has lagged in polls and fundraising. Kemp has been increasingly confident the GOP will send him forward to a November rematch with Stacey Abrams, who's unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
- Georgia secretary of state: Raffensperger, the state's top elections official, is facing a tough challenge from Rep. Jody Hice, who has promoted Trump's claims that widespread voter fraud or tampering cost him the 2020 election.
- Herschel Walker: Also in Georgia, Trump's candidate for US Senate, football legend Herschel Walker, appears to be cruising to the Republican nomination despite some GOP leaders warning that Walker will be unelectable in November against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Walker has been accused of threatening his ex-wife's life, exaggerating his business record, and lying about graduating from the University of Georgia.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene: Again in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a political lightning rod and staunch ally of Trump, is trying to stave off multiple Republican challengers.
- In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
- In Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor.
- In Texas, two runoffs are drawing outsize attention: Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold off Land Commissioner George P. Bush, while Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to fend off his progressive challenger in a rematch from 2020.
- In Minnesota, a primary in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District is a first step for replacing GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. A special general election to fill the rest of Hagedorn's term in the Republican-leaning district is scheduled for Aug. 9.
