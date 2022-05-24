Woody Harrelson Movie Gets 8-Minute Ovation at Cannes

'Triangle of Sadness' satire wows, and maybe shocks a little, during screening
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 24, 2022 9:10 AM CDT

(Newser) – Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel wowed the crowd at Cannes. Woody Harrelson's latest movie appears to have one-upped it there, reports Variety. The outlet describes an "uproarious eight-minute standing ovation" after the screening of Triangle of Sadness. The film from Sweden's Ruben Ostlund is described as a dark comedy in which Harrelson plays the alcoholic—and Marxist—captain of a yacht who takes uber-rich passengers for a cruise, per the New York Post. Things apparently get graphic in a seasickness kind of way—Variety reports that people were covering their eyes and roaring with laughter—prompting the BBC to wonder if it's "the most disgusting film" of the year. The movie currently has a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though with only 25 reviews. (Read more Woody Harrelson stories.)

