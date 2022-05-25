Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Abbott's Press Conference

(Newser) – Beto O'Rourke briefly brought a press conference by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the Uvalde mass shooting to a dramatic halt on Wednesday. O'Rourke—a Democrat challenging the Republican Abbott for governor—accused Abbott of being weak on gun control. Watch the video here. "The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing," O'Rourke yelled at one point, per Axios. "This is on you," he added before being escorted out. "Someone needs to stand up for the children of this state, or they will continue to be killed."

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted that O'Rourke was "out of line," per the Dallas Morning News. "I can't believe you're a sick son of a b---- who would come here to make a political issue." Sen. Ted Cruz could be heard shouting, "Sit down" to O'Rourke. After regaining the mic, Abbott declared that "there are family members crying as we speak." He added that it's time to "put aside personal agendas, think of somebody other than ourselves."