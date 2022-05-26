Teachers Killed in Uvalde Tried to Shield Their Students

(Newser) – Eva Mireles, one of the teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting massacre Tuesday, was a hero who used her own body to shield her students from the gunman, Mireles' daughter Adalynn wrote in a heartbreaking, touching Facebook post obtained by TMZ. She lists all the things she wishes she could do again with her mom: "I want to annoy you and wake you up from naps just so you can check on my chicken and make sure I didn't under cook it," she writes. "I want everything back. I want you to come back to me mom."

"You are so known by many now and I'm so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like," she writes. "I don't know how to do this life without you, but I will take care of dad. I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives." The nephew of Irma Garcia, the other teacher killed, wrote that his aunt "passed away with children in her arms trying to protect them," Reuters reports. (Read more Uvalde mass shooting stories.)