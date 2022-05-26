5 Years After His Last Game, Kaepernick Works Out With NFL Team

(Newser) – Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday, his first NFL workout since being "exiled" from the league in 2016 amid the anthem-kneeling controversy, sources tell USA Today and ESPN. It's been more than five years since the 34-year-old played in an NFL game; the free agent quarterback has lately spoken publicly about his fitness in an effort to get attention from teams. He also recently pointed out that both of his former coaches said he "made the locker room better." Raiders owner Mark Davis has said that Kaepernick "deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League."

"(I) can still get out there, sling it," Kaepernick said last month when he acted as honorary captain for Michigan's spring football game and threw to undrafted receivers for NFL scouts. "Really, getting out here today for the exhibition was to be able to show that I can do that. Because one of the questions that my agent kept getting was, 'Well it's been 5 years, can he still play?' We wanted to make sure that we come out, we show everyone that I can still play, still throw it." Kaepernick last visited with a team in 2017, but the Seattle Seahawks ultimately passed on him.