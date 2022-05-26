Actor Ray Liotta Is Dead at 67

He reportedly died in his sleep
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 26, 2022 11:38 AM CDT
Actor Ray Liotta Is Dead at 67
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Actor Ray Liotta, whose breakout role came as mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, has died at age 67, reports Deadline. Both that outlet and TMZ say Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. No suspicious circumstances were believed to be at play. Liotta starred alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, a based-on-true-life mafia classic from Martin Scorcese. Liotta, however, has a long resume, and just a small sampling of movies include Hannibal, Narc, Blow, Cop Land, and Field of Dreams. Liotta is survived by a daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo. (Read more Ray Liotta stories.)

