Actor Ray Liotta Is Dead at 67

(Newser) – Actor Ray Liotta, whose breakout role came as mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, has died at age 67, reports Deadline. Both that outlet and TMZ say Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. No suspicious circumstances were believed to be at play. Liotta starred alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, a based-on-true-life mafia classic from Martin Scorcese. Liotta, however, has a long resume, and just a small sampling of movies include Hannibal, Narc, Blow, Cop Land, and Field of Dreams. Liotta is survived by a daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo. (Read more Ray Liotta stories.)