Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel Jose de la Concordia Garcia Marquez, better known as Gabriel Garcia Marquez, died in 2014. A 150-page, unfinished novel he left behind will be published next year, a decade after his death following a bout with pneumonia at 87, reports NPR. Per the Guardian, the novel is titled En Agosto Nos Vemos (We'll See Each Other in August), and its existence and future publication was confirmed late last month by Penguin Random House.

El Pais reports that Garcia Marquez's heirs made the decision to publish the incomplete novel and quotes a joint statement from his sons Rodrigo and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha in which they say the book was the author's "final effort to continue creating against all odds." When they read it, Garcia Marquez's sons say they "discovered that the text had many and very enjoyable merits and nothing to prevent us from enjoying the most outstanding aspects" of their father's work, such as "his capacity for invention, the poetry of language, the captivating narrative, his understanding of the human being, and his affection for his experiences and misfortunes, especially in love, possibly the main theme of all his work."

Per El Pais, En Agosto Nos Vemos consists of five stand-alone short stories which together make up the tale of Ana Magdalena Bach, "a cultured and still beautiful woman, on the verge of old age, who every August 16 travels to the small town where her mother is buried, in the cemetery of the poor, to tell her about her furtive and extramarital sexual encounters." Unfortunately, English language-only fans of Garcia Marquez's work will have to wait. While Spanish-speaking readers will be able to read the work in 2024, there's no date yet for an English version of the book. (Read more Gabriel Garcia Marquez stories.)