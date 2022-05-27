Entertainment / obituary 2 Deaths in the World of Music Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode and Alan White of Yes have both died By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted May 27, 2022 1:05 AM CDT Copied Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at the Capital One Arena, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) View 1 more image (Newser) – The deaths of two notable fixtures of the music world were announced Thursday: Andy Fletcher: The Depeche Mode keyboardist, a founding member of the band, died at age 60. "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the band said in a statement. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint." He is survived by his wife of nearly three decades, Grainne, and children Megan and Joe, the BBC reports. Alan White: One of the longest-running members of prog rock band Yes died at home at age 72 following a short illness. The drummer was asked to join the band in 1972 and had only three days to learn its material before going on tour with them. Prior to joining Yes, he played for John Lennon's Plastic Ono Band (and, oddly, had also had just three days to prep before playing Live Peace in Toronto 1969). He also played on a George Harrison album. Even after he started having health struggles in 2016, White still performed at least a part of each live set, the Guardian reports. He is survived by his wife of four decades Gigi, children Jesse and Cassie, and two grandchildren, Deadline reports. (Actor Ray Liotta also died at age 67; see his obituary here.) View 1 more image