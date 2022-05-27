(Newser) – Politicians are making the rounds to express their thoughts on Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas that left 21 dead, but Ted Cruz's most recent interview didn't go exactly as planned, at least not from his perspective. After a vigil for the victims on Wednesday, the GOP senator, in whose home state the Uvalde massacre took place, began his chat with Sky News reporter Mark Stone with a somber note on the aftermath of the tragedy, reports NPR. "There are 19 sets of parents who are never gonna get to kiss their child goodnight again," Cruz lamented. To which the British journalist replied: "Is this the moment to reform gun laws?" That's when Cruz—who the Washington Post notes had been embracing people at the vigil—turned slightly less warm and fuzzy.

"You know, it's easy to go to politics," he replied, adding when Stone pressed him on the importance of the question: "I get that that's where the media likes to go." After a few more back-and-forths, including on how Cruz didn't think any of the proposals put forth by Democrats would do anything to remedy the gun violence issue, Stone asked a more pointed question: "But why does this only happen in your country? I really think that's what many people around the world, just, they cannot fathom. Why only in America?" Stone then added, "Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?" That last part especially seemed to offend Cruz, who tore into Stone and his "political agenda" and tried to walk off.

As Stone persisted in following Cruz, the senator stared him down and said, "Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? 'Cause it's the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth. And stop being a propagandist." That's when Cruz finally stormed away. A spokesman for the senator tells the Post that Stone's inquiries were misleading, directing the paper to research by a pro-firearms nonprofit founded by a since-discredited gun researcher. NPR notes Cruz, who has an A+ rating from the NRA, is expected to speak this weekend at the group's annual convention in Houston. Several other Republicans—including Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, as well as musical guest Don McLean and other performers—have dropped out of their live appearances. (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)