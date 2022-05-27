Texas Governor Pulls Out of NRA Convention

(Newser) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won't be appearing at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston on Friday after all, a spokesman has confirmed. The Republican governor, who was heavily criticized for his plan to speak at the convention just days after the deadliest school shooting in state history, will now deliver "pre-recorded video remarks" instead, says spokesman Mark Miner, per the Houston Chronicle. Abbott will now return to Uvalde Friday for a press conference on "state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting," Miner says.

A schedule for the NRA Leadership Forum released late Thursday shows Abbott was due to speak around 2:30pm, between appearances by NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre and South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, the Dallas Morning News reports. Two other Republicans, US Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. John Cornyn, have canceled plans to speak at the event, citing scheduling conflicts, the Texas Tribune reports. Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Trump are still planning to address the convention. Firearms will be banned in the room during Trump's speech,

The three-day event is expected to draw protesters denouncing gun violence—including Beto O'Rourke, the AP reports. The Democrat, who is running against Abbott for governor, interrupted an Abbott press conference in Uvalde Wednesday, accusing the Republican of failing to act on gun violence. Almost all of the Houston event's musical guests, including "American Pie" singer Don McLean, have pulled out. (Read more Greg Abbott stories.)