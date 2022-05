(Newser) – The AP has two words that might be welcome news to a lot of people in regard to the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: "closing arguments." They take place on Friday, meaning the end is near after a six-week trial. This comes one day after Heard testified about the impact of all this on her life:

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," she said, per People. "Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

"Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I'm a human being," she added. Heard referred to the torrents of online abuse against her as "torture." At one point she said: "Johnny threatened—promised me—that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I lived."

Depp, for his part, talked about the impact on his life Wednesday. "No human being is perfect, certainly not," he said. "None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he said. He later added, "This is not easy for any of us; I know that."

