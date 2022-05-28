At Buffalo Funeral, Harris Sees a 'Through Line'

(Newser) – The final victim of the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was buried Saturday, as families in Uvalde, Texas, planned funerals for their loved ones killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. Vice President Kamala Harris brought up other mass shootings in addressing the mourners in Buffalo, the Hill reports. "There's a through line to what happened here, in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando, what happened at the synagogues," Harris said at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, adding, "and so this is a moment that requires all good people who are loving people to just say we will not stand for this."

Ruth Whitfield, 86, had stopped for groceries on her way home after her daily visit to her husband in a nursing home. She was one of the 10 Black people killed in what police called a racially motivated hate crime; three other people were wounded. Whitfield's mourners include her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and seven siblings. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy Saturday, per WIBV, decried an "epidemic of racial violence that is accommodated by gun laws that allow people to kill us." In Texas, families have begun to schedule services for the 21 people shot to death at Robb Elementary School, per KENS 5 TV. Uvalde has two funeral homes.