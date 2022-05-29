Ted Cruz Is Confronted at Restaurant

(Newser) – Ted Cruz went ahead with his speech to the NRA convention on Friday, and he heard about it that night at a Houston restaurant. A man confronted Cruz at Uptown Sushi, where the senator arrived to eat with his family, reports BuzzFeed. “Why did you come here to the convention?” the man identified as Benjamin Hernandez asks Cruz, per the Washington Post. “Why? When 19 children died!” As he is being escorted out by Cruz's security team, Hernandez shouts: "Nineteen children died. That’s on your hands. That is on your hands. Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!” Watch a video of the confrontation here.

Hernandez is a board member for the liberal advocacy group Indivisible Houston, though he tells the Post and BuzzFeed the confrontation wasn't planned. He just happened to be there with his wife. "I feel like it was fate," he says. As the video clip released by Indivisible Houston shows, Hernandez gets close to Cruz by asking for a photo, then confronts the senator after Hernandez's wife snaps one. Cruz, who accused Hernandez of combining "ignorance and hatred," has not commented on the confrontation since the video emerged.

Hernandez presses Cruz on why it's so hard to get tougher gun laws on the books and why mass shootings keep happening mostly in America. In his earlier speech to the NRA, Cruz advocated for better security measures at schools rather than tougher restrictions, per the Post. "The elites who dominate our culture tell us that firearms lie at the root of the problem," he told the convention. "It's far easier to slander one's political adversaries and to demand that responsible citizens forfeit their constitutional rights than it is to examine the cultural sickness, giving birth to unspeakable acts of evil."