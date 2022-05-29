Fire Cheney, Trump Tells Wyoming Rally

(Newser) – Former President Donald Trump told thousands of Wyoming voters on Saturday that theirs is "the most important election that we have," and that they should use it to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from Congress because "she has gone crazy." Trump, who did not visit the state while president, has been working against Cheney since she voted to impeach him after the attack on the Capitol. On Saturday, he embraced the Republican he backs in the August primary, Harriet Hageman, onstage in Casper, the Star-Tribune reports. "Wyoming, all of America is counting on you," Trump said.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the congresswoman has a Republican heritage. But Trump called her a "Republican in name only," saying, "There is no RINO in American that has thrown in her lot with the radical left more than Liz Cheney." Trump included her father in his criticism during the 90-minute speech. "The Cheneys are diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world," he told the crowd, per the Hill. Liz Cheney opposed Trump's 2019 decision to recall troops from Syria. She supports military aid to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, while Trump has been critical of the cost.

Trump brought a few of his most ardent supporters with him to speak against Cheney. "I am, Wyoming, a professional RINO hunter," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said. Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, drew cheers. The arena crowd was less interested in the Wyoming politicians. "We're just here to support Trump," said a man who'd traveled from Ohio. One man whose family backs Hageman, a land attorney, in the primary said he supported Cheney until the impeachment vote. "Cheney has had a good track record, but since Trump, she's just gone a different way," he said.