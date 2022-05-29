Noise Like Gunfire Causes Panic at NYC Arena

(Newser) – An example of a nation with frayed nerves: Ten people ended up in the hospital with minor injuries Saturday night over a false alarm about a shooting in the Barclays Center in New York City, reports CNN. After a boxing match between Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero, some kind of "sound disturbance" caused people to think a shooting broke out, per the NYPD. However, police ultimately determined no shots were fired. But as video circulating on social media shows, people began scrambling for the exits, per the New York Post.

One of those caught up in the rush was tennis star Naomi Osaki. "I was just in the Barclays (C)enter and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors," she tweeted. "I was so f------ petrified man." Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated tweeted that the noise did indeed sound like gunfire. (The incident, of course, comes in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.)