Orphaned After Uvalde, $2.6M Has Been Raised for Them

(Newser) – The four children of Irma and Joe Garcia were orphaned after their mom, a teacher, was killed in the Uvalde elementary school massacre and their dad died of a heart attack two days later. More than $2.6 million has been raised for them in a GoFundMe campaign. "I would like to thank all the donors worldwide that have contributed to these wonderful kids," writes Irma Garcia's cousin on the fundraiser page. "The prayers and love and support you have sent are so very much appreciated and needed as they continue their journey through life without their mother and father. Joe and Irma were amazing people and two of the most loving parents we as a family have ever known. They were so proud of all their kids. They are loved and missed beyond what words can explain."

USA Today has links to the many fundraising campaigns (at least 22 so far) that have been organized for victims of the Uvalde massacre, and it reports that as of Sunday night, more than $5.5 million had been raised in total via crowdfunding. GoFundMe is verifying the fundraisers, to ensure scammers don't take advantage of the situation. "Eva is truly the definition of a hero," reads the fundraising campaign page for Eva Mireles, the other teacher killed. "She put her own fears aside to protect her students that day. She was a gift God let us borrow. Our family is torn, we want her back. Nothing will ever fill this void." Other GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the families of students killed, child survivors, and a teacher injured while protecting his students.