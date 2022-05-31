New Details Released on Paul Pelosi DUI Arrest

(Newser) – Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband of almost 60 years, was arrested on suspicion of DUI Saturday night—and he apparently isn't happy about how the incident is being reported. Larry Kamer, a spokesman for the 82-year-old businessman, tells the Daily Beast that "several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information," including reports that "misstate the timing of events." He declined to comment on whether Pelosi, who was arrested just before midnight in Napa Valley, California, would take responsibility for driving under the influence.

Kamer says a "prior driving offense erroneously attributed to Mr. Pelosi is untrue and likely refers to an unrelated person with the same name." The California Highway Patrol says Pelosi's 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep driven by a 48-year-old man, the Napa Valley Register reports. Neither driver was injured. Kamer says Pelosi left a dinner party at a friend's home around 10:15pm and "was hit on the back fender by a Jeep heading southbound on Highway 29." Police records show Pelosi was released Sunday morning on $5,000 bail. Nancy Pelosi was on the other side of the country at the time and spokesperson Drew Hammill says the House speaker isn't going to comment on the "private matter," the AP reports. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)