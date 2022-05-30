Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Arrested for Suspected DUI

The Speaker of the House was in Rhode Island at the time
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 29, 2022 8:41 PM CDT
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(Newser) – Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday. Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report cited by the AP. He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said. Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday. Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told the Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.” The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University. Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963. Newsweek reports that pro-Trump Republicans were having a field day with the arrest: "If his last name was Trump the media would make this the number 1 story," reads one sample tweet from author and commentator Brigitte Gabriel.

(Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X