Friend Testifies About Bill Cosby's Alleged Abuse of 16-Year-Old

(Newser) – Sixteen-year-old Judy Huth was deeply distraught minutes after Bill Cosby is alleged to have sexually abused her on an afternoon in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, her best friend at the time testified Wednesday. “She said ‘I want to go, I wanna leave,’ she was crying," said Donna Samuelson, then 17 and now 64, the first witness in a Los Angeles County civil trial stemming from Huth's lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian and actor. Samuelson, who had been looking forward to spending the rest of the afternoon and evening at the mansion, was angry with her friend, until Huth explained herself. “She said Bill Cosby had tried to have sex with her,” Samuelson said, per the AP.

Huth told Samuelson that in a bedroom off a game room on the mansion grounds where the three had been hanging out and playing pool and arcade games, Cosby had tried to put his hand down her tight pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually, testified Samuelson, who had been distracted playing a game and was oblivious to what had happened. Samuelson shot two photos of Cosby and Huth together that day that are central to the trial, and were shown constantly to the jury on day one. A clearly recognizable Cosby has a beard and red beanie. A lawyer for Cosby called the sex abuse allegations “a complete and utter fabrication” and said the pictures are the only reason the case exists.

Samuelson testified that Cosby had met the two girls on a film set at a Los Angeles area park a few days earlier, and invited them to come to a club where he would be playing tennis, then took them as a surprise to the mansion, telling them if anyone asked their ages to say they were 18, but no one did. By the time Huth told her story to Samuelson, Cosby had left to attend an event with plans to return hours later, leaving the girls behind. Samuelson said she asked her distraught friend if she wanted to go to the police or tell anyone else, Huth emphatically answered no. She convinced Huth to stay at the mansion. When Cosby returned he put his arm around a horrified Huth, Samuelson testified. They left after Cosby introduced them to Hugh Hefner and his magazine model girlfriend Barbi Benton.