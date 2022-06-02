Spawned From 'Rebellious DNA,' the DeLorean Is Back

(Newser) – There's no Marty McFly behind the wheel, but the DeLorean is back—this time in electric form. Images and specs have been released for the Alpha5, a concept electric vehicle that features the same signature gull-winged doors as seen in 1985's Back to the Future, though with "time machine not included," notes the Verge. The four-seater can go from zero to 60mph in just under three seconds, with a top speed of 155mph, and is expected to feature a battery that offers a range of about 300 miles. "DeLorean has confidence and a compelling presence," the Alpha5's site notes. "We will continue to apply our rebellious DNA to shape our vehicles and constantly push the boundaries of what's possible."

Even though fans are likely stoked to see the brand resurrected after nearly four decades, NPR notes this DeLorean Motor Company isn't the same one that created the stainless-steel, two-seater DMC-12 featured in the movie. The original automaker only created about 9,000 cars at its plant in Northern Ireland before going bankrupt in 1982 amid founder John DeLorean's legal and money troubles—three years before Back to the Future even came out. In the mid-'90s, UK mechanic Stephen Wynne scooped up the rights to the brand and remaining inventory and set up headquarters in Humble, Texas. The company first hinted at plans for an electric vehicle more than a decade ago, but money issues and other red tape have held things up—until now.

Autocar notes that the company recently completed its first round of seed funding, with a future IPO possible. "We have to be [a public company]," DMC CEO Joost de Vries tells the UK trade magazine, via NPR. "Building cars isn't cheap, and you need lots of money to make it happen." The Alpha5 will officially premiere in late August at the Concours d'Elegance car show in Pebble Beach, Calif. The IGN gaming and entertainment website reports the base model of the vehicle will list for about $175,000, with production expected to start in San Antonio, Texas, over the next year or two (though de Vries has also mentioned models could be built in Italy). Auto aficionados are hopeful that de Vries will offer even more details on the automaker's larger plans for EVs ahead of that debut when he speaks at the Electrify Expo in Long Beach, Calif., this Friday, notes TechCrunch. (Read more DeLorean stories.)