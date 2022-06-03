Here's How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hooked Up

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is all thanks to Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live last October. She and Davidson kissed during a skit about Aladdin and Princess Jasmine (watch it here) and, as Kardashian explained on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, "it was just a vibe." She added, per outlets including CNN, BuzzFeed, and USA Today, "And I was like, ‘Oh s---. Maybe I just need to try something different." She'd also heard some NSFW rumors about Davidson, and in the episode she explained that, let's just say, she was looking for more of a fling at the time.

"Pete does not come to my afterparty. Everyone was at my afterparty. He does not give me the time of day," Kardashian explained on the show. "So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah!’ And I text him." The rest is history, and while she may have just been looking for some fun initially, she also revealed she loves a lot more about Davidson now: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met." Interestingly, she also revealed that Davidson had asked her friend Megan Fox for Kardashian's number months before SNL, and Fox had told him it was "never gonna happen." (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)