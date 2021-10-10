As SNL Host, Kim Kardashian Skewers Herself Too

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom's boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting Saturday Night Live. "I know, I'm surprised to see me here, too," she began her opening monologue Saturday after her appearance sparked a back-and-forth on Twitter among fans and detractors. "I mean, I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time." And she poked more fun at herself, noting she's more than just a pretty face, "and good hair, and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt." Among her other jokes and sketches, per the AP:

One thing she isn't, she said, is a gold digger, something she had to ask mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble how to become.

