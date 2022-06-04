Sarah Jessica Parker Sees Kim Cattrall as the Problem

(Newser) – Kim Cattrall recently opened up about her absence from Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... and moving on from the show in general. Now Vanity Fair reports former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is sharing her side, and while she tries to lower the temperature ("there is not a 'fight' going on"), she places the blame for the deterioration of relations at Cattrall's feet. In an appearance on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Parker waved off the third movie never coming together over what she says were Cattrall's contractual requirements. But she referenced comments Cattrall made over the years (in 2017, for instance, she said Parker "could have been nicer" over the film being killed).

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," said Parker. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way." As for people describing what's transpired between the two women as a fight, Parker said, "There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.” (Read more Sarah Jessica Parker stories.)