Kim Cattrall's SATC Career Started, Ended With Word 'No'

(Newser) – Kim Cattrall's absence from the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... had fans pining for Samantha Jones and spurred plenty of gossip and speculation about her relationships with her former co-stars. In her first interview since the premiere of the new show, Cattrall opens up to Jill Greenberg of Variety. Cattrall explains she was never asked to join the reboot (she learned about it via social media "like everyone else"). The fact doesn't appear to surprise her, since "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie"—those feelings being that she was done. She did read the script for the third, however, and says its plotline involved Mr. Big dying. "The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was," she quips.

But she takes bigger issue with the treatment given to Samantha in that movie script, whose storyline she says involved character Miranda Hobbs' teen son texting her unwanted photos of his genitals. "It's heartbreaking," she says. Greenberg asks what she would have like to see, and Cattrall floats an idea one of her reps had, about Samantha being forced to sell her PR company in the wake of the financial crisis "to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. ... I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen." As for whether we'll ever see Samantha again, "That’s a no," Cattrall says, adding, "It’s powerful to say no"—in fact, she said it three times before finally accepting the role of Samantha in the first place. (Read the full story for details on Cattrall's current projects.)