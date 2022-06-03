(Newser) – As the dust starts to settle on the Wednesday announcement of Sheryl Sandberg's farewell as chief operating officer of Facebook, now known as Meta, the inevitable "But why, really?" is being bandied about. Sandberg, 52, will remain on the company's board of directors and has said she's simply ready for the "next chapter" of her life, which will include getting married this summer and taking on more philanthropic initiatives. Per the Wall Street Journal's deep dive into her exit, that answer seems to be the sanitized version. The paper describes Sandberg as having become increasingly "disconnected from the mega-business she was instrumental in building," as well as the subject of a company probe. More on her departure:

Troubled times: Sources tell the Journal that Sandberg's relationship with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had become more strained over the years, and that she'd started to become "burned out" and sick of being a "punching bag" for the company. "She sees herself as someone who has been targeted, been tarred as a woman executive in a way that would not happen to a man," one colleague tells the paper.

Sources tell the Journal that Sandberg's relationship with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had become more strained over the years, and that she'd started to become "burned out" and sick of being a "punching bag" for the company. "She sees herself as someone who has been targeted, been tarred as a woman executive in a way that would not happen to a man," one colleague tells the paper. Investigation: Meta has been looking into Sandberg's activities, including alleged misuse of company resources to plan her wedding to consultant Tom Bernthal. That review is ongoing, per the Journal, which also notes two incidents in the past involving one of Sandberg's ex-boyfriends.

Meta has been looking into Sandberg's activities, including alleged misuse of company resources to plan her wedding to consultant Tom Bernthal. That review is ongoing, per the Journal, which also notes two incidents in the past involving one of Sandberg's ex-boyfriends. Meta's response: "None of this has anything to do with her personal decision to leave," a company spokesperson notes.

"None of this has anything to do with her personal decision to leave," a company spokesperson notes. Zuckerberg's take: Recode has the full transcript of comments from the Meta CEO, as well as from Sandberg herself, during a virtual meeting Thursday with its 70,000-plus employees. "I think it's been really unusual for a partnership like this to last so long," Zuckerberg said of her 14-year tenure with the company. "A lot of her legacy is that she just created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and I think she deserves a lot of the credit for what Meta is today."