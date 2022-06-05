3 Dead, 11 Wounded in Philadelphia Mass Shooting

(Newser) – "Once it started I didn’t think it was going to stop," said a witness to a mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday that left three dead and 11 wounded. The Inquirer reports the shooting, which police say involved multiple shooters, took place just before midnight on South Street, "on legendary blocks that have long been among the region’s most popular gathering places." Details remain scarce, with police saying a 25-year-old man, a man of unknown age, and 22-year-old woman were killed.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said officers saw "several active shooters shooting into the crowd." One officer who was "within about 10 to 15 yards" of one of the shooters fired at him, reports CNN. "We're uncertain whether he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee," said Pace. No arrests have been made, reports the AP, which adds two handguns were recovered; one had an extended magazine. Police intend to obtain more surveillance footage on Sunday from businesses that were closed when the shooting took place. (Read more Philadelphia stories.)