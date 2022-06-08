Armed Man Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh's Home

Authorities say he'd been making threats against the Supreme Court justice
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2022 10:05 AM CDT
A file photo of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.   (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(Newser) – Police in Maryland arrested an armed man near the home of Brett Kavanaugh, and they say he told officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, reports the Washington Post. The suspect hasn't been identified and has been described only as a man in his 20s from California. The Post reports he was carrying at least one weapon, along with burglary tools, while Fox News reports he had a gun and a knife. The account at NBC News adds that he also allegedly had pepper spray.

The man was arrested around 2am, reportedly on a street near Kavanaugh's home. Police arrested him while acting on a tip that he might harm Kavanaugh, per the Post. The newspaper's sources say the man was upset over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade. "The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," said Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District." No charges have been specified. (Protesters have previously gathered outside Kavanaugh's home.)

