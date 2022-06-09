(Newser) – Some big names in golf teed off Thursday in a tournament just outside London, but the resulting headlines aren't focusing on who might win or lose. Instead, they're all about how the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational has sent the world of professional golf into a tizzy. Why? The LIV is funded, lavishly, by Saudi Arabia, and the rival golf league has begun drawing away players from the PGA Tour. Coverage:

Main criticism: Critics say Saudi Arabia is guilty of "sportswashing"—using the venture to draw attention away from its human rights record, specifically the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, per Axios. Its big-picture assessment: "It's either the dawn of a new era, or the early days of a startup doomed to fail. Either way, the clubby world of men's pro golf has changed forever."

A tug of war: The New York Times has an analysis on all of the above. The Saudi venture "represents nothing less than an attempt to supplant the elite level of an entire sport, taking place in real time, with golf's best players cast as the prize in a high-stakes, billion-dollar tug of war," writes Tariq Panja. This goes beyond "sportswashing," however, Panja adds. It's "part of a layered approach by the kingdom—not just through investments in sports but also in spheres like business, entertainment, and the arts—to alter perceptions of itself, both externally and internally, as more than just a wealthy, conservative Muslim monarchy."

