(Newser) – The latest arrest related to the Capitol riot is a doozy—it just happens to be the leading GOP candidate for governor in Michigan. The FBI arrested Ryan Kelley at his home in Allendale on Thursday after executing a search warrant, reports the Detroit News. Among other things, the criminal complaint accuses Kelley of disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. It's a misdemeanor charge, per the AP. Kelley has said he never actually entered the Capitol building, notes Bridge Michigan. But he allegedly was encouraging protesters from outside the building: The News notes that the Michigan Democratic Party promoted this video purporting to show Kelley yelling, "Come on, let's go! This is it! This is—this is war, baby!" outside the Capitol.

In court documents, federal investigators filed photos of a man they identify as Kelley trying to rally protesters. Kelley is a real estate agent who has become well-known in conservative circles the last few years for championing high-profile causes—protesting the removal of a local Confederate statue, for example, and organizing a protest against COVID policies, per Bridge Michigan. In January, he made headlines for telling a crowd in Livingston County to unplug voting machines if "you see something you don't like happening with the machine." He is one of five GOP candidates on the ballot in the gubernatorial primary, and a poll last month had him in front at 19%, reports Deadline Detroit. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A Kelley campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the raid.