(Newser) – Looking for "100 creepy, crawly new roommates"? That's how WREG frames a rather unusual call for homeowners (or those who have explicit written permission from the homeowner) who are willing to allow 100 cockroaches to be released in their homes as part of a North Carolina pest company's study. The Pest Informer is that company, and it says it's looking for between five and seven residences in the continental US to use as makeshift labs so that 100 American cockroaches can roam around for 30 days while the company tests what it says is a "family and pet safe" treatment.

The Pest Informer notes that technicians will be filming the entire process, for those who live by the "pictures or didn't happen" mantra. Those willing to endure the roach infestation won't come away empty-handed for their bravery—the company says if you make it through the month, you'll get $2,000 for your efforts. Participants aren't permitted to use any other kind of insect treatment during the trial period. Insider notes that American cockroaches are particularly hard to eliminate due to their "hard shell and resiliency, as well as the speed at which they reproduce" (we don't even want to tell you how fast that is—go to Insider for more details). The company does promise to use "traditional cockroach treatment options" for free on your home if the roaches aren't gone by the end of the study. Still interested? Apply here. (Read more cockroaches stories.)