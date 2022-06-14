In Poll, Most Say Trans Women Have Unfair Edge in Sports

(Newser) – More Americans identify as transgender than ever, and acceptance of trans people in general is on the rise. But a new poll suggests that one area remains controversial: trans girls and women competing in sports. Most Americans are opposed to the idea on the grounds of fairness, according to the poll from the Washington Post and the University of Maryland:

High school: 55% of American oppose the idea of trans teens competing against other girls in high school. About 30% are OK with it, and 15% have no opinion.

55% of American oppose the idea of trans teens competing against other girls in high school. About 30% are OK with it, and 15% have no opinion. College/pro: 58% oppose the idea in college and pro sports. About 28% are OK with it, and 15% have no opinion.

58% oppose the idea in college and pro sports. About 28% are OK with it, and 15% have no opinion. Youth: 49% oppose the idea in youth sports, with about 33% in favor and 17% with no opinion.

49% oppose the idea in youth sports, with about 33% in favor and 17% with no opinion. Dig into the more results from the poll here. It was conducted in May among about 1,500 people across the US.

Some reaction: