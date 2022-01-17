Friction Is Heating Up Between Trump, DeSantis

(Newser) – Friction between Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has surfaced of late, with Trump criticizing "gutless" politicians who won't reveal their vaccination status and DeSantis faulting Trump for too-aggressive COVID lockdowns while president. Now, multiple outlets are weighing in on what this means for the 2024 election:

The New York Times reports that Trump has been complaining in private about DeSantis, particularly because the governor won't pledge to sit out the 2024 race if Trump runs. "I wonder why the guy won’t say he won’t run against me," the story by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin quotes Trump as telling multiple (and anonymous) associates. In the former president's view, he is largely responsible for the governor's political rise and thus is owed loyalty. 'Dull': Another story at Axios by Jonathan Swan has a similar feel, also reporting that Trump has been privately bad-mouthing the governor. "He says DeSantis has no personal charisma and has a dull personality," says an anonymous Trump associate. When discussing the 2024 race, Trump "usually gives DeSantis a pop in the nose in the middle of that type of conversation."

