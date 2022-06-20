Cops: Kidnapped Man Intentionally Gets Pulled Over

(Newser) – A Florida dog breeder who allegedly boasted online about the success of his business was kidnapped by three men who posed as dog buyers, police say. The trio robbed and assaulted the man while holding him captive for almost two days, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Police say the man's ordeal ended after the gang forced him to drive from his home in Port Lucie to a different location and he deliberately committed a traffic infraction to get the attention of a deputy, WPBF reports. After he was pulled over, "the victim who was afraid to say he was being kidnapped had a look of despair when the deputy gave him a warning and started to send him on his way," the sheriff's office said.

"The victim then used a hand motion in hopes that the deputy would pick up on his fear," the sheriff's office said. It worked, and the deputy told the man to step away from the car and the other three men. After the vehicle was searched, the three men were charged with unlicensed carry of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and providing a false name, CBS 12 reports. Police in Port St. Lucie charged them with offenses including kidnapping, assault, home invasion, and false imprisonment. (The type of hand motion used by the dog breeder wasn't specified, but a teenager was once saved in a similar manner.)