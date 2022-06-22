(Newser) – The Global Dream II's maiden voyage will be one its builders probably didn't anticipate: from the shipyard to the scrapyard. Intended to be "one of the world's largest liners," the cruise ship was designed to transport 9,000 passengers and was nearing completion in a German shipyard when its owner, maritime company MV Werften, filed for bankruptcy protection in January, reports the Guardian. The company hasn't yet found a buyer for the vessel, which needs to be cleared out of the shipyard by year's end, said insolvency administrator Christoph Morgen in a Friday presser.

The Global Dream II has a sister ship, Global Dream, which is about 80% complete and isn't currently slated to be scrapped, Morgen told a German radio station, per Insider. Each ship cost about $1.8 billion to build and was set to feature 2,500 staterooms, as well as a theme park featuring the world's longest roller coasters on the water, reports Stuff. The Guardian notes the vessels would each have carried an unmatched 9,000 passengers, as well as more than 2,200 crew members, and their weight would have made them the sixth-largest cruise ships in the world.

Per German trade publication An Bord, Morgen added that MV Werften would try to sell whatever engines and systems it could from the Global Dream II, then attempt to hawk the half-finished keel for scrap. The Global Dream, meanwhile, can be towed elsewhere and sold, though if no buyer emerges within a few weeks, that vessel could also be put on the auction block for scrap, per An Bord. The Maritime Executive, however, reports liquidators are denying auction rumors and insisting that they'll keep looking for a buyer for the Global Dream. (Read more cruise ships stories.)